MG High School Choir brings Christmas magic

The Mount Gilead High School Symphonic Choir took the crowd’s breath away as it entered Trinity Church from the back of the sanctuary singing a cappella in German “Sing dem Herrn.”

Choir Director Cierra Ward welcomed the audience, “We are really excited to be here in this beautiful church.”

Ward thanked students for their support in her first year as choir director in Mount Gilead. She is a River Valley High School graduate and received her degree in music from Wright State University.

“They worked hard in preparing for tonight and we are very ready for this concert after being away with the pandemic,” Ward said.

The choir continued to delight the crowd with the song “Fruitcake” by Hageman and Leka.

In the tradition of Mount Gilead High School Christmas concerts at Trinity Church, alumni were invited to join the choir in singing selections from Handel’s Messiah.

“It was so beautiful,” said Trinity member Susan Keightley. “It brought tears to my eyes — in a good way.”

The acoustics of the Trinity Church sanctuary lends itself well to Handel’s “And the Glory of the Lord” and the audience stood as the choir and alumni concluded with the Halleluiah Chorus.

Choir members include: Sopranos Moriah Brooke, Keri-Jo Copeland, Meaghan Clapper, Mikenzee Clapper, Mikala Harris, Maddison Hursey, Riley McCoy, Emma McDonald, Lily Melvin and Kassandra Webb.

Altos included: Allie Adkins, Rebeka Clark, Heavyn Engles Keller, Kennedy Hall, Grace Meier, Grace Mosher, Taylor Robinson, Mackenzie Sidders, Shelby Thatcher and Natalie Waugh.

Tenors included: Samuel Baer, Travis Fox, Garrett George, Anna Marocco, Aydyn Newson and Charles Rasey.

Bass singers included Nicholas Garvey Trey Gingerich, Garrick Lemon, Sebashtien Strubhar, Ean Supplee and Benjamin Whitt.

Becky Shipman was accompanist, Heather Ulsh played violin and Moriah Brooke was soloist in Sing dem Herrn.

The Mount Gilead High School Choir will present a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Gilead High School.

The Mount Gilead High School Symphonic Choir directed by Cierra Ward performs at Trinity United Methodist Church. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel