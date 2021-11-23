‘Christmas at the Palace’ kicks off 2021 holiday events

MARION – Entertainment seekers can enjoy three separate events at the historic Marion Palace Theatre in the month of December. Taking place in the main auditorium the first weekend of December will be the annual production of “Christmas at the Palace.”

The following weekend theatre-goers can enjoy a family friendly classic Christmas film and a holiday concert with Grammy award winning artist Debby Boone.

Dec. 3, 4, 5

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, “Christmas at the Palace 2021: We Need A Little Christmas” resumes to a healthy full cast size of 270 performers. (Last season the cast was limited due to COVID.) The stories of “Christmas at the Palace” unfold through songs, dances, heart-felt vignettes, silly sketches, and musical numbers all performed by our neighbors, family, friends, and co-workers.

The annual community production will take place on Friday, Dec.3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec.5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 adult, $12 age 12 and younger. “Christmas at the Palace 2021” is sponsored by First Citizens National Bank and Marion OB/GYN, Dr. David & Jude Foulk.

Dec. 10-11

Movie-goers are invited to come in your comfiest pajamas, grab a box of fresh popped Palace popcorn, and settle in to watch the holiday classic “The Polar Express” on the big screen with friends and family. Movie times are Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 p.m. This family-friendly film is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 40 minutes. Admission is $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2021-2022 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card

Dec. 12

Three-time Grammy award winning artist, Debby Boone, will light up the historic Marion Palace Theatre with a jubilant celebration through story and song on Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. This holiday concert marks the 32nd anniversary of Debby’s album Home For Christmas, which includes “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here,” “White Christmas,” and other yuletide favorites.

Best known for her timeless 1977 hit “You Light Up My Life,” Debby has continued to sing and perform around the country throughout her 40-year career. In addition to recording 12 studio albums, Debby has appeared on Broadway and in regional musical theater productions and authored six children’s books. Tickets are $27, $32, $37, $42. Debby Boone’s White Christmas is sponsored by Whirlpool.

Tickets for “Christmas at the Palace,” and Debby Boone’s White Christmas may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at (740) 383-2101 during box office hours.

Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org. Online ticketing fees apply. Movie tickets may be purchased at the door.

Local children perform in a 2018 “Christmas at the Palace” performance. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_2x2-CAP2-1.jpg Local children perform in a 2018 “Christmas at the Palace” performance. Courtesy photo | Marion Palace Theatre