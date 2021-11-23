Walk through Bethlehem planned at Wolf Creek Feed and Supply

NORTH BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Visitors will walk through Bethlehem experiencing the night of Jesus’ birth at a farm in the country in northern Morrow County.

“You will meet period town’s people, shopkeepers, soldiers, King Herod, the Wise Men, angels and shepherds, and Mary and Joseph and see the newborn King of Kings. You will pet the animals, hear carolers and period music and shop the market as you see, taste, touch, and feel the excitement of Bethlehem on that special night,” said Faith Jagger, committee member.

This event will take place at Wolf Creek Feed and Supply located at 5666 County Road 57, Galion on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. with a time set aside for special needs families on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring socks, hats, and mittens for area needy children. Soup, hot dogs, cookies, hot cocoa, and coffee will be served by the Open Arms Christian Church. The meal is by donation and all profits from this meal will be donated to the family of a local child who is battling cancer.

There will be local venders with hand-made crafts and baked goods available for purchase. The Crafters/Venders made a donation to Heartbeat of Morrow County in exchange for their space at the event. Several local churches are involved in planning and carrying out the event, along with folks from Morrow County Little Theatre and the Northmor High School Knight Sounds, Jagger said.

Kelly and Neil Pfleiderer, owners of the Wolf Creek Farm and Supply, wanted to host the event and enrolled the help of several neighbors and friends to help in planning the event. They want to share the true meaning of Christmas with people of the area. Kelly had worked with her church years ago with an indoor event for area children, and decided this would be a wonderful outreach to the community.

All of the event participants will be dressed in period costumes and in character. There will be a petting zoo, photo opportunities, children’s crafts, dancers, a jail, and actors depicting the Christmas story through out the farm.

This event is for the whole family. Guest are encouraged to dress warmly as it is mostly outdoors and in barns.

The group will also be in the Mount Gilead Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 with a float, animals, and people passing out invitations to the Walk through Bethlehem.

Proceeds will go to help Heartbeat of Morrow County, a local girl with cancer, and the hats gloves, and mittens for area needy children will be given to local clothes closets and schools.

A Walk Through Bethlehem will take place at Wolf Creek Feed and Supply located at 5666 County Road 57, Galion on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. with a time set aside for special needs families on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Walk-through-Bethlehem.jpg A Walk Through Bethlehem will take place at Wolf Creek Feed and Supply located at 5666 County Road 57, Galion on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. with a time set aside for special needs families on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Courtesy photo

Wolf Creek Feed and Supply, churches sponsor event