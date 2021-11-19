Christmas Parade is back in downtown Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD —- After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off the holiday season with their annual “Light the Night” Christmas Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

It will feature floats from Morrow County Businesses, bands from Highland, Northmor, and Mount Gilead, local high school choirs from Mt. Gilead, Northmor, Gilead Christian, and many more local nonprofits and churches. 95.1 Classic Rocks’ Mike Schnell and Chamber President LeAnne Gompf will host the parade and announce each float.

This year’s parade promises to be a spectacular show of light and community spirit, Gompf said.

In cooperation with several downtown Mount Gilead merchants, the fifth annual festivities will be Friday, Dec. 3.

Activities around town will begin at 5 p.m. and include but are not limited to crafts, secret Santa shopping, ice sculpting, holiday shopping opportunities, live nativity, available hot chocolate and hotdogs, stilt walkers, free Christmas movie, carolers, and holiday music provided by Mike Schnell of 95.1 Classic Rock. A brief tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. near the Santa house.

The parade kicks off from the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. and will travel north on Main Street to Park Ave, ending at the Cherry Street Swimming Pool parking lot. For the safety of our community and small children, on-street parking along Main Street from Marion to North Street will be unavailable from 3 p.m. that day. If you want to remain in your car to view the parade, come early and secure a space on the street north of Chase Bank or in one of the several lots along the parade route.

The Chamber is grateful for the following sponsors for our annual event; Cardington Yutaka, Consolidated Cooperative, Gompf Funeral Service, Morrow County House of Trophies, and James Madison Insurance. If you are interested in participating in the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce Director at director@morrowchamber.com.