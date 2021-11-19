COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events

• The Marengo United Methodist Church is hosting the annual craft show, 8 N. Main St., Marengo. Time is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. The craft show will have several new vendors with a variety of items. There will be fresh baked cookies for the holiday season for sale. Concession lunch with be available. The sale benefits the churches’ many mission projects such as the Angel Food Pantry and clothing closet.

• Annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is Old Fashioned Christmas. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. with activities beginning downtown at 5 p.m.

