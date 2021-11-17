Maxwell Park sidewalk project gets funds

A brief agenda was completed when Cardington Village Council met Monday, Nov. 17.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed several accounts including the summary of revenue for the period of Nov. 1-15 and the cash summary by fund for the period of October, 2021. She noted the latter reflected a healthy fund balance at the end of October.

She said she has received notification Anthem Health Insurance renewals will be increasing by 7.36 percent effective Jan. 1, 2022.

In other business:

• Fry said the village has been notified that the Cardington project has been recommended by the NaturWorks grant to be funded for Morrow County.

The grant is to fund the sidewalk project at Maxwell Park. This is the only one for Morrow County and totals $27,380.

The engineer’s estimate for this project totals $44,600. This leaves a village match of $16,930.

Fry said with this grant “we do have to pay for all of the project and submit for reimbursement of the award amount.”

She explained this will be an ADA sidewalk from the parking lot to the shelter house and the new parking curbs.

• Bills totaling $23,928.81 were approved for payment and included $3,193.58 to Core and Main for repair parts for the Water Treatment Plant.

• A second reading was given two ordinances, one adopting a budget for tentative form for 2022 and the other adopting an appropriations budget in tentative form for 2022.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has had 223 runs this far this year. “Normally we have about 200,” he said.

• Councilman Troy Ruehrmund gave a brief review of the Christmas in Cardington event on Dec. 9.

• Council members John Nippert and Steve Burton had excused absences from this meeting.

• Cardington Village council will meet only once next month, Dec. 13.