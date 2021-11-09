Mount Gilead man killed in Fredericktown crash

FREDERICKTOWN — A Mount Gilead man was killed early Saturday morning after a crash on State Route 95 east of State Route 13, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shawn E. Hess, 42, of Mount Gilead, was pronounced dead at the scene, at approximately 4:12 a.m., the Patrol stated.

Based on its investigation, the Patrol reported that Hess was operating a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on State Route 95 when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Also in the vehicle were Amanda S. Blevins, 37, of Mount Gilead and Justin Blevins, 4, of Mount Gilead. Prior to the crash, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to stop the Hyundai Sonata that Hess was driving.

Amanda Blevins was transported to Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield with minor injuries. Justin Blevins was transported to Knox County Hospital and then Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. Hess and Ms. Blevins were wearing seatbelts. Blevins was in a child restraint seat.

The Patrol stated alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time. Unsafe speed is a contributing factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Fredericktown Police Department. The vehicle was towed by Elliston’s Towing

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.