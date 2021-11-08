Chester Arbor Gleaners attend convention

Representing Chester Arbor at the 60th biennial convention of the Gleaner Insurance Society was Chester Arbor. Site of the convention was the Belterra Resort in Indiana where more than 300 Gleaners from nine states were in attendance.

Representing the local arbor were Janet Bedwell, Rita Barton, president; Mike Reynolds, Gleaner Insurance Representative; Linda Ruehrmund, Supreme Arbor Chaplain; Kevin Evans and Deb Noll.

The Arbor donated a tote valued at $300 for the charity of The So Love Closet, which focuses on clothing for foster children.

The group was transported to the event in a 15-passenger van.

Members of Chester Arbor, Morrow County, who traveled to recent biennial convention were, from left: Janet Bedwell, Rita Barton, president, Mike Reynolds, Linda Ruehrmund, Kevin Evans and Deb Noll. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_Chester-Arbor-members-who-went-to-convention-2021.jpg Members of Chester Arbor, Morrow County, who traveled to recent biennial convention were, from left: Janet Bedwell, Rita Barton, president, Mike Reynolds, Linda Ruehrmund, Kevin Evans and Deb Noll. Courtesy photo