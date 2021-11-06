Veterans’ bricks commemoration ceremony

MOUNT GILEAD — A ceremony honoring Morrow County veterans will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Morrow County Veteran’s Memorial adjacent to the Morrow County Courthouse. Memorial bricks for Morrow County veterans will be dedicated at the ceremony.

The Morrow County Veteran’s Color Guard will be in attendance to provide a rifle salute along with the playing of “Taps.” The public is invited to observe the ceremony.

This ceremony is sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander, along with Darci Woods and Ryan Lawson of the Morrow County Veteran’s Service office.

Conducting the ceremony will be Frank Hickman II of Morrow County, a member of Mt. Gilead VFW Post 8054 and the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee.