Meetings, events

• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 14th annual food drive. This benefits a food bank in the county. Bring a non-perishable food item to the office 24 hours a day/7 days a week from Nov. 1-22. Questions call 419-947-4845 or email jmosher@morrowcountysheriff.org.

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting on Nov. 20 at the Mount Gilead Public Library annex. Program, entitled Mayflower: 401 Years Later, will be presented by Jan Kleinein. Meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Social distancing observed and masksworn at your discretion.

• Annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is Old Fashioned Christmas. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. with activities beginning downtown at 5 p.m.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.