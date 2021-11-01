Dog park fencing needs finished

MOUNT GILEAD — The fence for the new dog park has been delayed until next week, village council learned Monday night.

Once the fence is completed, staff will concrete the entrance, according to village administrator Derek Allen.

The name sign for the park has been ordered. A water fountain also needs hooked up.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said the park should be open later in November.

In other business:

• Astro Pools has removed the old pool gutter system and is now cleaning the top of the old concrete walls.

• A broken storm catch basin and curb section at Union and Main streets is being repaired. Trucks drove over the catch basin and broke off the top causing tires on passing vehicles to be cut.

• Contracts for the State Roue 95 emergency sewer collapse project have been signed.

• Village trick or treat was a success, Police Chief Adam Lakey and Fire Chief Chad Swank said. Both departments were thanked for their efforts, along with the Explorers post.

“We are super grateful for their work and the great support for our community,” Brucker said.

• Council tabled an ordinance regarding “construction and specification standards” pending further discussion with Allen and council members on specific language.

• Lakey said department call volumes were up, due partly to “officers being proactive” in the village. There were 17 offense reports from Oct. 18-31, up from 5 for that period in 2020.