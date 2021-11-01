Edison Halloween parade a smash hit

EDISON — There were unicorns and princesses, a wolf, a monkey, an army guy and a lady bug that stole the show at the village’s Halloween festivities Sunday.

The Mount Gilead Fire Department led the parade and gave the crowd a thrill with a few wails on the siren as they headed for the Edison Firehouse.

The crowd of more than 200 included children and their families along with some furry friends and residents with big bowls brimming with candy. Everyone visited and joked as they made their way from gathering at the Edison United Methodist Church to the Firehouse for costume judging.

“Edison has always been great doing things together with families,” said Mayor Patty Feustal who was delighted and a bit overwhelmed to see the crowd that gathered and headed down Boundary Street.

A costume contest followed the parade. Halloween costume categories were most colorful, most creative, scariest and cutest for three age categories. Families and groups also had a category along with pets.

Each winning contestant received a coupon for a free ice cream cone from American Grub at Edison Quick Stop.

After the costume contest, Edison United Methodist Church volunteers served hot dogs and Denmark United Methodist Church provided a variety of chips and drinks.

Children and families had a bonanza of candy treats as Edison residents lined Boundary Street and passed out candy. The sidewalks were full of trick-or-treaters walking leisurely and enjoying the sunny afternoon.

“It’s a little wild out here,” said Planning Committee chairman Pete Russel, “but everyone is having a great time.”

Judges for the costume contest included Connor McKirgan and Zack McAvoy from the Mount Gilead Fire Department, Nathan Kidwell, Joy Smith and Pastor Ron Dixon of Edison United Methodist Church.

Edison United Methodist Church volunteers included Rosemary and Darrell Levings, Janet and Cody Bedwell, Angie Hamilton and Wally Prichard.

Josh Smith was emcee along, with Russell in announcing costume categories and winners.

The Parsons family rocked a circus theme, winning most colorful and cutest in two age categories in the Edison Halloween costume contest. More photos at morrowcountysentinel.com. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_IMG_20211031_1636212.jpg The Parsons family rocked a circus theme, winning most colorful and cutest in two age categories in the Edison Halloween costume contest. More photos at morrowcountysentinel.com. Alberta Stojkovic | For The Sentinel