One-vehicle fatal traffic crash in Knox County

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 31, at approximately 1:40 p.m. The crash was on Township Road 233 (Monroe Mills Road) near County Road 33 (Zion Road), in Harrison Township, Knox County.

Blaine Cline, age 19, of Howard, Ohio, was operating a silver 2009 Kia Spectra southbound on Township Road 233. Mr. Cline drove off the right side, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Also in the vehicle were James Bristow II, age 18, of Howard, Bruce Caruthers, age 18, of Mount Vernon, Faith Straight, age 16, of Mount Vernon, and Ryland Rine, age 17, of Mount Vernon.

Mr. James Clay Bristow II was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Cline, Mr. Caruthers and Ms. Straight were flown to Grant Medical Center. Mr. Rine was transported to Knox Community Hospital.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and all passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Eastern Knox Joint Fire and EMS, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.