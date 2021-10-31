Cardington FFA members Sydnie Wilson, Chloe Sherbourne, Drew Etgen and Alexis Peters traveled to Hocking College recently to participate in the State Forestry CDE.

The team of four had to identify different kinds of leaves and trees, discover the board feet of a specific tree and classify the distinct parts of a chainsaw. Upon completion of this competition, students learned about the opportunities that Hocking College offers, including what programs the school offers as well as the scholarships it provides.

The team wound up placing 15th in the state and the chapter is proud of the members who participated.

On Oct. 14, members commuted to Mount Gilead State Park to compete in the County Forestry competition. Students had to perform the same tasks as the state contest, plus a compass course where they measured the direction and distance from different locations.

The chapter congratulates Sydnie Wilson and Dana Congrove for placing first and second individually. The Cardington FFA placed second in the county as a team.