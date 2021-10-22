Meetings, events

• Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion is hosting a Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 11 at the American Legion Post Home in Cardington. All county veterans and their families are invited to attend the event which begins with dinner served at 6:30 pm. by members of Auxiliary Unit 97. The program following the dinner will include the Post Everlasting Ceremony and membership awards. Reservations must be made by Nov. 6 by calling Jim Morris at 419-864-9860; Jim Crawford, 419-946-8911 or Bart Arndt, 419-253-4652.

• The Treble Singers Women’s Choir will be performing at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 as a free concert. They will also be singing at the 8:30 and 10:30 services. Treble Singers, directed by Sabina Anderson, is one of three choral ensembles at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. This select women’s choir offers a blend of three and four part harmony as they present music for praise, worship, and testimony through gospel arrangements, sacred classics, spirituals, hymns and contemporary Christian songs.

• Annual Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is Old Fashioned Christmas. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. with activities beginning downtown at 5 p.m.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

