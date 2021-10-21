MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Oct. 11-21

Citation given

A reported person breaking into a residence on West North Street was investigated. A woman was located and cited for criminal damaging and trespass.

Domestic complaint

A resident of Westview Drive reported her boyfriend physically injured her.

Driver cited

A woman was cited for generic OVI and speeding 74 in a 45 mile-per-hour zone on East High Street.

Driving citation

A man was cited for driving under suspension at Iberia Street and Park Avenue.

Disorderly conduct

A woman was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct after an incident on West High Street.

Theft report

A resident of West High Street reported $1,400 missing from her residence. She believes a family member who had been arrested the previous evening took the money.

Man arrested

A man was arrested on an active warrant out of Mount Gilead Mayor’s Court.

Violation charged

A man was arrested on West High Street for violating a protection order.

Traffic charges

A man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for driving without a valid Ohio driver’s license and speeding 45 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

Accident

A two-car accident on Orchard Drive West resulted in no injuries.

Multiple citations

A driver was cited for driving under suspension, no plate light and no motorcycle endorsement after being stopped at East High and East Marion streets.

Narcotics found

A traffic stop for a stop sign violation at South and South Delaware streets resulted in confiscating suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. The drug will be sent to the lab for testing and indictment requested upon receipt of results.

Charges made

A man was cited for driving under suspension, with a warning for expired registration at Iberia and North Delaware streets. Suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located during the vehicle inventory and will be sent for testing.