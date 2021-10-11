MORROW COUNTY TRICK-OR-TREAT

Trunk or Treat at Gilead Friends Church: Sunday, Oct. 24. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Cardington: Saturday, Oct. 30. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.. More activities planned.

Fulton: Saturday, Oct. 30 5-6:30 p.m.

Edison: Sunday, Oct. 31. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Edison Methodist Church on Broadway Street and will proceed to the Firehouse. Costumes will be judged at the Firehouse.

Johnsville: Saturday, Oct. 30. 3-5 p.m.

Chesterville: Saturday, Oct. 30. 5-7 p.m. at the Old Highland North Elementary School.

Mount Gilead: Saturday, Oct 30. 5:-6 p.m.

Iberia: Sunday, Oct. 31. 2-4 p.m.. Township trustees roasting hot dogs.

Sparta: Sunday, Oct. 31. 5-6:00 p.m.

Marengo: Saturday, Oct. 30. 5-6:30 p.m.