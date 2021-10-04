MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Sept. 27-Oct. 4

Driver cited

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on West Marion and Hickson streets.

Theft

A resident reported someone used her Emerald Card on Google play without her authorization.

Assists unit

Officers assisted Marion County and Morrow County Sheriff’s offices with a vehicle pursuit on County Road 61 and State Route 19. It began in Marion County and ended in a bean field at that location.

Noise complaint

Resident on East High Street was advised to turn down his loud music.

Traffic citations

A woman was cited for non-compliance suspension and given a warning for no plate lights.

Domestic issue

Officer investigated possible domestic issue on South Delaware Street. A man was given a warning for disorderly conduct.