MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Sept. 27-Oct. 4
Driver cited
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on West Marion and Hickson streets.
Theft
A resident reported someone used her Emerald Card on Google play without her authorization.
Assists unit
Officers assisted Marion County and Morrow County Sheriff’s offices with a vehicle pursuit on County Road 61 and State Route 19. It began in Marion County and ended in a bean field at that location.
Noise complaint
Resident on East High Street was advised to turn down his loud music.
Traffic citations
A woman was cited for non-compliance suspension and given a warning for no plate lights.
Domestic issue
Officer investigated possible domestic issue on South Delaware Street. A man was given a warning for disorderly conduct.