COLLEGE NEWS

Baer earns rank of Transcriber

YOUNGSTOWN — Kelly Baer has contributed to the Sokolov Honors College Transcribing Club and earned the designation Transcriber for service to the group.

Baer is a anthropology major from Mount Gilead.

The club recently reached a new milestone, logging 10,000 pages transcribed and 1,000 hours served just prior to the start of fall semester. The Transcribing Club is made up of honors students who volunteer together to preserve history by transcribing documents in partnership with the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress.