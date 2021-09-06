Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF


Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Theft, Road 218, Peru

Vandalism, Road 25, Lincoln

Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin

Private Property Accident, SR 95, Chester

Assault, Road 25, Harmony

Assault, Road 108, Franklin

Livestock on Roadway, Road 115, Gilead

Assist Other Unit, Road 108, Franklin

Assist Other Unit, Road 199, S Bloomfield

Assist Other Unit, Road 15, S Bloomfield

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 108, Franklin

Theft, Road 24, Peru

Vandalism, Road 23, Harmony

Assist Other Unit, SR 19, Congress

Theft, Road 145, Gilead

Drunk, Road 165, Lincoln

Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious Person, Road 25, Harmony

Domestic Dispute, Road 59, Perry

Theft, Road 183, Chester

Threats or Harassment, Road 201, S. Bloomfield

Livestock in Roadway, Road 121, Harmony

Burglary, US 42, Cardington

Theft, Road 21, S. Bloomfield

Domestic Dispute, Road 34, Washington

Suspicious Vehicle, US 42, Congress

ATV Complaint, Road 179, Harmony

Suspicious Person, SR 61, Washington

Assist Other Unit, SR 314, Troy

Domestic Dispute, Road 30, Washington

Domestic Dispute, SR 61, Bennington

Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin

Drunk, SR 61, Bennington