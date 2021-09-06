MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Theft, Road 218, Peru
Vandalism, Road 25, Lincoln
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Private Property Accident, SR 95, Chester
Assault, Road 25, Harmony
Assault, Road 108, Franklin
Livestock on Roadway, Road 115, Gilead
Assist Other Unit, Road 108, Franklin
Assist Other Unit, Road 199, S Bloomfield
Assist Other Unit, Road 15, S Bloomfield
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 108, Franklin
Theft, Road 24, Peru
Vandalism, Road 23, Harmony
Assist Other Unit, SR 19, Congress
Theft, Road 145, Gilead
Drunk, Road 165, Lincoln
Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Suspicious Person, Road 25, Harmony
Domestic Dispute, Road 59, Perry
Theft, Road 183, Chester
Threats or Harassment, Road 201, S. Bloomfield
Livestock in Roadway, Road 121, Harmony
Burglary, US 42, Cardington
Theft, Road 21, S. Bloomfield
Domestic Dispute, Road 34, Washington
Suspicious Vehicle, US 42, Congress
ATV Complaint, Road 179, Harmony
Suspicious Person, SR 61, Washington
Assist Other Unit, SR 314, Troy
Domestic Dispute, Road 30, Washington
Domestic Dispute, SR 61, Bennington
Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Drunk, SR 61, Bennington