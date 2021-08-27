Meetings, events

• September is National Hunger Awareness Month. The Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Chester Arbor, is promoting this by holding a cash donation drive from Sept. 1-30. If you want a donation jar for your business, call Jean Smith at 419-864-5980.

• The annual Crawford County Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. The walk is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at three separate locations: Galion First United Church of Christ, Avita Health System Bucyrus Hospital, and the Crestline Police/Fire Department. Regsitration fee is $25 (walk and T-shirt) or $15 (walk only). Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Register online at mcadamh.com. For information, contact Crawford-Marion ADAMH at 419-567-7288.

• Morrow County Fair, through Sept. 6, Morrow County Fairgrounds. Daily gate admission for those over age 6 is $6. A season pass for ages 16 and over is $30 and a youth ticket forages 7-15 is $20. Children six and under, parking and the grandstand are free.

• Chesterville Heritage Day Festival Saturday, Sept. 11, includes Doc Chester’s Medicine Show, a vaudeville-style musical, will take the stage at 7 p.m. This performance is a 44-year tradition, written and directed by Chesterville native Mike Follin. At the west end of the village, will be the car show on the side lawn of The Chesterville General Store. Selover Library will have a variety of family activities and Big Walnut Joint Fire District will have its fleet on display. For information, check them out on Facebook: Chesterville Heritage Day Festival.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

