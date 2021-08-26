Patrol OVI sobriety checkpoint in Knox County tomorrow

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Knox County tomorrow evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, 637 people were killed in OVI-related crashes last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant G. Grewal, commander of the Mount Gilead Post, said.

“State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.