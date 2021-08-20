MG School Board hears plans for school opening

Mount Gilead School District’s new Superintendent Zachary Howard took his seat for the first time with the school board at its Aug. 17 meeting.

The board welcomed him and administrators showed enthusiasm and excitement as they listed activities and events for the fall and school year 20-21.

Howard described the students’ welcome to school with the First Annual Street Fair and Open House on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Street Fair will be held in front of the High School building on Park Avenue from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with music, team introductions, fun and food. Open House in the High School, Middle School and Park Elementary will follow from 6-8 p.m.

Students and their parents can find their classrooms and meet their teachers at the Open House. Fees can be paid the week of Aug. 24 from 9-2 and on Aug. 26 from 1-6.

Mount Gilead’s first day of school is Sept. 7, following the Morrow County Fair.

Change in athletic passes

A major change for the district this year will be a reduction cost of athletic passes, which was approved by the school board.

All High School in-season athletes receive free entry into all in-season home high school athletic events. All Middle School in-season athletes receive free entry into all in-season home Middle School events.

All athletes will receive free entry into the event he or she participates in. For example, Middle School Football players will get free entry to High School football games and Middle School Volleyball players will get free entry into High School Volleyball games.

Fall and winter individual and family athletic passes are available as well as All Sport Passes. An All Sport Senior Pass is available and previous grandparent passes will be honored.

Athletic Director Jack Bault and the board hope the changes will increase attendance at all athletic events. Bault said he researched fees at many districts in the area. This will make Mount Gilead competitive with other schools in the area.

Passes can be purchased at the High School office during school hours. Contact Athletic Director Jack Bault for more information: jbault@mgschools.org.

In other business, board approved:

• Substitute teacher pay rate increase to have Mount Gilead be competitive with other school districts in the county and area. The rate will go from $85 to $100 per day up to the 21st day, and increase to $110 per day after that.

• Bus drivers were approved. Bus routes were approved including Tri-Rivers, Shuttle runs and Whetstone.

• Approved Substitutes: Betsy Anderson, aide and secretary substitute; Tyler Butler as long term substitute; Luane Campbell, substitute teacher; Dina Snow, permanent substitute. Erin Whipple as Before/After School Liaison (paid with grant money)

• Authorized Treasurer to sell two buses through Gov.deals.

• Authorized Superintendent to purchase one 9 passenger Ford Collins Bus for $46,873.00

• Approved two “Memorandum of Agreement” between the District Board and Mount Gilead Teachers Association OEA/NEA regarding extracurricular, supplemental contracts and teacher evaluation. Both are effective July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023.

• Purchase of up-to-date cameras and radios for buses, using Covid funds.

• Reopening health and safety plan was adopted as revised. Student Services Director Molly Clapper said that one of the biggest changes this year is that Quarantine notice will be given by the county health department, not the school.

• Howard said another big change is that masks will not be required.

Although they are recommended by the Health Department, parents may decide whether their children will wear masks. The exception is that masks must be worn on school buses.

For details on district board meetings see: www.mgschools.org/districtBoardEd.aspx. Click on Link to Board Docs.

Next board meeting is Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the board office.

