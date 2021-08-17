COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• The Morrow County Commissioners will be holding their session at the Morrow County Fairgrounds for opening day of the Morrow County Fair on Monday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. for the morning agenda items. The session will be held in the Picnic Pavilion by the front entrance of the Fairgrounds.
• September is National Hunger Awareness Month. The Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Chester Arbor, is promoting this by holding a cash donation drive from Sept. 1-30. If you want a donation jar for your business, call Jean Smith at 419-864-5980.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.
