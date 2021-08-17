Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Commissioners will be holding their session at the Morrow County Fairgrounds for opening day of the Morrow County Fair on Monday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. for the morning agenda items. The session will be held in the Picnic Pavilion by the front entrance of the Fairgrounds.

• September is National Hunger Awareness Month. The Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Chester Arbor, is promoting this by holding a cash donation drive from Sept. 1-30. If you want a donation jar for your business, call Jean Smith at 419-864-5980.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

