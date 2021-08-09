MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Aug. 2-8
Suspicious Person, Road 108, Franklin
Run Away/Unruly, SR 61, Washington
Juveniles, SR 229, Peru
Breaking and Entering, Road 26, Bennington
Theft, SR 529, CaRoadington
Assist Other Unit, Road 209, Bennington
Assist Other Unit, Road 155, Lincoln
Suspicious Person, Road 108, Franklin
Vandalism, Road 180, Chester
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 20, N. Bloomfield
Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Assist Other Unit, Road 232, Harmony
Animal Call, Road 170, Harmony
Hit-Skip, SR 95, Franklin
Threats/Harassment, US 42, Congress
Accident, Road 21, Bennington
Runaway/Unruly, Road 187, Harmony
Assist Other Unit, Road 235, Perry
Assist Other Unit, Road 105, Gilead
Domestic Dispute, Road 59, Perry
Runaway/Unruly, Road 141, Cardington
Assist Other Unit, Road 131, Canaan
Trespassing Complaint, SR 314, Troy
Animal Call, Road 59, Perry
Theft, Road 145, Gilead
Domestic Dispute, Road 25, Chester
Vandalism, Road 198, S Bloomfield
Suspicious Person, Road 59, Congress
Domestic Dispute, US 42, Perry
Domestic Dispute, SR 61, Lincoln
ATV Complaint, SR 19, Congress
Stolen Vehicle, Road 15, S Bloomfield
Theft, Road 233, Harmony
ATV Complaint, US 42, Perry
Non-Injury Accident, I-71, Harmony
Juveniles, Road 165, Lincoln
Neighbor Trouble, Road 76, Gilead
Dog Bite, Road 148, Westfield
Suspicious Person, SR 61, Washington