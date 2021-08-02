MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

July 23-Aug. 1

DOMESTIC

Officer responded to a domestic dispute on Iberia Street on two occasions. He stayed to keep the peace.

SHOTS FIRED

Officer responded with Sheriff’s deputies to County Road 124 where shots were fired. A property owner fired the shots to get trespassers off the property.

ASSAULT

A North Main Street resident said his neighbor struck him in the left shoulder with a punch.

INJURY ACCIDENT

Two vehicles collided on South Main Street. Operator who caused the crash was cited for operating a vhicle under the influence.

DOG FOUND

A dog was found loose with no tags on Lee Street. The dog was taken to the Morrow County Dog Shelter.

ACCIDENT

A traffic crash at Main and Marion streets resulted in a motorist cited for red light violation.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding and possession of marijuana in the area of Marion Road and Westview Drive.

VEHICLE BURNS

Officer arrived at South Main Street to a vehicle in a driveway on fire. The fire department put out the flame.

MAN CITED

A driver was cited for driving under suspension at East High and Main streets.

ITEMS MISSING

A resident of South Delaware Street reported her cell phone charger, mail and a flashlight were missing from her residence. She was advised of security precautions.

MOTORIST CITED

A woman was cited for driving under suspension at West High and West Marion Road.

COLLISION

A driver failed to yield from HPM Street onto West High street and struck another vehicle causing property damage.