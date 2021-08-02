Members of the Cardington FFA Chapter traveled to Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, located on Leesville Lake in Carroll County, where for four days, July 12-16, the group enjoyed an action packed week with FFA member from across Ohio.

The Cardington chapter joined other chapters in participating in numerous activities that were based on this year’s camp theme, “Dinosaurs.” To boost interaction with members outside of their home chapter, students were separated into herds upon arrival. These herds contained many FFA members that share the same excitement and love for the FFA.

At the end of the first day, campers enjoyed the “Dinosaur Stampede” aka the “camp dance.”

All of the campers gathered to socialize. Each night around a campfire before campers headed off to bed state officers finished the day with a heartfelt story that placed emphasis on values such as perseverance or overcoming fears and obstacles.

The second day campers listened to guest speaker David Kohout, whose theme was “standing in the presence of greatness.” He told students that everything, even mistakes, happens for a reason and learning from ones mistakes can be one of the greatest lessons of all The activities that were held during the week were facilitated by an excellent camp staff along with the 2021-2022 Ohio FFA State Officer team.

The State Officers hosted workshops for the herds that taught them leadership and teamwork skills. Herds competed against other herds in activities throughout the week to get points.

At the end of the week the points were tallied and the winning herd was named the champion. During free time, which was spread throughout the week, members were able to engage in activities such as canoeing, kayaking shotgun, rifle, archery, volleyball, basketball.

Seniors and graduates embarked on the high ropes course the camp offers. The juniors adventured into the woods with camp staff to enjoy the junior overnight trip, where they are able to get to know other juniors from around the state.

The camp staff then provided hammocks the juniors could set up to get comfortable, and enjoy nature.

On the last full day of camp, campers enjoyed a day of water games. These included a gigantic slippin’ slide (covered in soap and water) fun water relay competitions, and sponge dodgeball. That night campers were able to show off their talents in the camp wide talent show. Some talents included dancing, instrumental performances, singing and skits put on by both students and advisors.

One of the last activities that all the campers participated in was a final “Dinosaur Stampede,” the last big group gathering before departure the next morning. Campers made the most of the night by line dancing and having fun.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_FFA-at-Camp-Muskingham-August-2021-11060-.jpg