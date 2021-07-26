Hospital levy on fall ballot

MOUNT GILEAD — In a unanimous decision Monday, Morrow County Commissioners approved the 2.5 mills levy requested for the support of the Morrow County Hospital.

This is a renewal levy for five years beginning on the tax list for 2021 through 2025. It will be placed on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.

Commissioner Tom Whiston said the Commissioners will be meeting with Morrow County Hospital Board members and hospital management this Wednesday to get an update on the hospital’s financial report. They will also discuss the development of the hospital’s five-year plan.

Board of Elections Director Penny Porter anticipates there will be four countywide levies on the Nov. 2 ballot. There will be renewal levies for county roads, senior citizens and the hospital, with a replacement levy for Developmental Disabilities.