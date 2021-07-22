New NAMI office opens at Morrow County Hospital

MOUNT GILEAD — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) opened a new office at the Morrow County Hospital this summer.

Wendi Reichardt, Program Director for NAMI in Morrow County, was the featured speaker at the July 20 Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn meeting.

Reichardt is a native of Cardington and a graduate of Cardington High School and Muskingum College. She worked for the state of Ohio, Delaware County and Maryhaven before this promotion in NAMI.

“It is my passion to help people find the services they need,” said Reichardt, who is pleased to return to working in the community she calls home.

Reichardt said that many mental health concerns are due to issues people haven’t dealt with and they sometimes are covering them over with drugs and alcohol. She added that people often don’t know where to turn for help.

“One in five people will experience some form of mental illness in their lifetime,” Reichardt said.

She describes the function of NAMI as providing support groups and classes that help individuals cope with issues and learn about mental health.

NAMI has a “Family-to-Family” free 8-session educational program for family and friends of people with mental health conditions. There is also a “Peer-to-Peer” free eight-session program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery.

There is also a Connection Recovery Support Group and a Family support group. The NAMI support groups and classes often collaborate and refer to counseling and therapy at Maryhaven, Southeast Healthcare and other services for mental health and recovery.

Reichardt told Chamber members about two NAMI support groups that meet at Safe Haven/No Limits Outreach in Edison. The groups meet the first and third Mondays of the month from 11 a.m. to noon with lunch available following the meetings.

There is a new Cardington support group that meets at the Cardington Public Library, 128 E. Main St., the fourth Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder,PTSD, or any mental health condition is welcome at those support groups.

Reichardt will work from the new office at the Morrow County Hospital on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as being out in the community on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Anyone with questions about the support groups can call 419-890-1644.

Chamber news

• Chamber Board member Chris Conant thanked Chamber Director Joel Smythe for the year and a half of leadership he gave through the pandemic. There is an opening for the organization’s Director.

• Conant explained the new “Growth Zone” website program for the Morrow Chamber. Members can put their own events, coupons and specials on their section of the website.

• The 25th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing will be at Kings Mill Sept. 17.

• The first Annual Gunsmoke Classic will be at Cardinal Center in Marengo Oct. 9.

• Chamber members voted on the theme for the annual Christmas parade planned for the first Friday in December.

The next Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Shown from left: Chamber of Commerce Vice President Erin Kelty, Wendi Reichardt of NAMI, outgoing Chamber Director Joel Smythe and Chris Conant of the Chamber board. REICHARDT