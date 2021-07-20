Hospital helps animals with pet drive

Morrow County Hospital associates continue to support the community. They recently held a pet supply drive, with donations benefiting the Morrow County Human Society and the Morrow County Dog Shelter. Pictured are a few of the MCH team with the items.

Courtesy photo