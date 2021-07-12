MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

July 1-12
Syringe found
A hypodermic syringe was located int he parking lot at Kroger on West Marion Road. It was collected and disposed of properly.
Vandalism
Someone reported a vehicle being keyed while at the Edison ball park.
Assistance
Officers responded to a possible overdose on South Delaware Street.
Suspect flees
Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun on Westview Drive. When officers arrived, he fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla.
Door damaged
A North Rich Street resident reported someone threw a rock and shattered his glass front door.
Citations given
A man was cited for speed and operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Hit-skip
A woman reported her vehicle was struck by an older model white van. The driver fled the scene on West Marion Road.
Domestic violence
A man was arrested on West Union Street for domestic violence.
Items stolen
A homeless man said he was asleep in his vehicle on Iberia Street when someone took his backpack with his medication and wallet inside.
Warning given
A motorist was issued a verbal warning for having one headlight and no license plate light on State Route 61.
Narcotics arrest
A woman was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia on North Main Street.
Speeding
A man was cited for speeding and no operators license at East High and Bank streets.
Minor accident
Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury accident in the Drug Mart parking lot. Photos were taken and insurance information was exchanged.
Open door
A foot patrol discovered the bus garage at Mount Gilead High School had an open door. Nothing suspicious was found and the door was secured.
Man cited
A call to West Marion Road on a domestic dispute resulted in a man being cited for disorderly conduct.
Felony warrant
A woman was arrested for falsification and had two active warrants for her arrest on Lee Street. She was transferred to the Ontario Police Department.
Traffic citations
A woman was cited for driving on suspension and plates of another vehicle on South Main Street.
Ammo found
A pistol magazine was found in a grass median in a parking lot on West Marion Road. No other items to a weapon were found. It was a Smith & Wesson .380 magazine with six bullets. It was secured and placed into police evidence as found property.
Purse taken
A woman said her purse was stolen from her vehicle on Northfield Drive between July 10-11.
Two citations
A woman was cited for speeding and driving under suspension on North Main Street.