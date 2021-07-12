MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

July 1-12

Syringe found

A hypodermic syringe was located int he parking lot at Kroger on West Marion Road. It was collected and disposed of properly.

Vandalism

Someone reported a vehicle being keyed while at the Edison ball park.

Assistance

Officers responded to a possible overdose on South Delaware Street.

Suspect flees

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun on Westview Drive. When officers arrived, he fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla.

Door damaged

A North Rich Street resident reported someone threw a rock and shattered his glass front door.

Citations given

A man was cited for speed and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Hit-skip

A woman reported her vehicle was struck by an older model white van. The driver fled the scene on West Marion Road.

Domestic violence

A man was arrested on West Union Street for domestic violence.

Items stolen

A homeless man said he was asleep in his vehicle on Iberia Street when someone took his backpack with his medication and wallet inside.

Warning given

A motorist was issued a verbal warning for having one headlight and no license plate light on State Route 61.

Narcotics arrest

A woman was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia on North Main Street.

Speeding

A man was cited for speeding and no operators license at East High and Bank streets.

Minor accident

Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury accident in the Drug Mart parking lot. Photos were taken and insurance information was exchanged.

Open door

A foot patrol discovered the bus garage at Mount Gilead High School had an open door. Nothing suspicious was found and the door was secured.

Man cited

A call to West Marion Road on a domestic dispute resulted in a man being cited for disorderly conduct.

Felony warrant

A woman was arrested for falsification and had two active warrants for her arrest on Lee Street. She was transferred to the Ontario Police Department.

Traffic citations

A woman was cited for driving on suspension and plates of another vehicle on South Main Street.

Ammo found

A pistol magazine was found in a grass median in a parking lot on West Marion Road. No other items to a weapon were found. It was a Smith & Wesson .380 magazine with six bullets. It was secured and placed into police evidence as found property.

Purse taken

A woman said her purse was stolen from her vehicle on Northfield Drive between July 10-11.

Two citations

A woman was cited for speeding and driving under suspension on North Main Street.