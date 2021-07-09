Meetings, events

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, July 18 at 2 p.m., Kim Harvey will talk about the local geology, rocks and where Morrow County is within the geologic landscape. Harvey will discuss other nuances of rocks and soil found here. Bring a “favorite family rock” and have it identified. Call Amanda at Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District office, 419-946-7923, to reserve your spot.

• God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West, Galion. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. There is no set-up fee for vendors.

• The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the remaining schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market: July 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

