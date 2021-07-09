Cardington pays bills

CARDINGTON — Village council met for a brief session on July 6 when it approved payment of bills totaling $19,329.46.

Included were payments of $1,763.50 to the state of Ohio treasurer 2019-2029 partial audit payment and annual software fee WTP/WWTP in the amount of $3,000.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department had taken a total of 99 calls for service during June and provided security during the two day street fair. He thanked everyone who had volunteered their time to work

at the fair.

• Council members agreed to cancel the second July meeting. The next council meeting will be held Aug. 2.