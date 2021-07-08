Troopers urge motorists to ‘Move Over’

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to help keep everyone safe by moving over when you see a stationary public safety vehicle, emergency vehicle, road service or highway maintenance vehicle on the side of the road with flashing or rotating lights.

From 2016 to 2020, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were “move over” related. These crashes resulted in one death and 52 injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 25 percent of “move over” crashes, while wet roads or those covered in snow or ice accounted for 52 percent.

“When you see emergency vehicles on the side of the ride, be mindful, slow down and move over,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It’s simple and it saves lives.”

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

From 2016 to 2020, troopers issued 25,185 citations for violating the Move Over law. Males accounted for 59 percent of the Move Over citations, while 35 percent were issued between June and August.

“Moving over helps protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses our roadways,” said Lieutenant G. Grewal. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do.”

To view the statistical analysis regarding our safe driving awareness month visit statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/MoveOver_Bulletin_2021.pdf.