• Educational Dairy Tour, Berg Farms, 3100 Parsons Road, Bellville, Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour will answer questions about the dairy industry; feeding, care, milk testing, nutrition and includes a free hands-on tour. Dairy treats provided. Sponsored by the Morrow County Dairy Association, Smith’s Foods, Farm Bureau, OSU Extension and AgCredit. RVSP by June 25 to OSU Extension, 419-947-1070.

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, July 18 at 2 p.m., Kim Harvey will talk about the local geology, rocks and where Morrow County is within the geologic landscape. Harvey will discuss other nuances of rocks and soil found here. Bring a “favorite family rock” and have it identified. Call Amanda at Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District office, 419-946-7923, to reserve your spot.

• The Ohio Department of Agriculture is sponsoring collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mount Gilead.

• Third Friday in Galion will be held July 16, and Aug. 20; from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music is featured on the main stage. Baker 47 will perform on July 16. Tight Rope will perform on Aug. 20. More than 20 vendors are scheduled to attend this summer. The Crawford Park District Animal Extravaganza will be featured. A food court will be available.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

