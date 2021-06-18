COLLEGE NEWS

Dean’s List at OWU

Ohio Wesleyan University released its Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local students include:

Anna Court of Galion.

Katie Lester of Cardington.

Rachel Madore of Galion.

Sammy Maglott of Fredericktown.

Mayson Martin of Mount Gilead.

Grace Patrick of Cardington.

Darcy Picker of Mount Gilead.

Josh Plaster of Waldo.

Marietta Dean’s High Honors

About 160 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester.

Local students include:

Raynne Parsons of Marengo, is majoring in Psychology and is a graduate of Highland High School.

Findlay Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Aldeane Casto, Cardington.

Jared Dixon, Galion.

Marissa Hall, Cardington.

Kelsey Kennon, Mount Gilead.