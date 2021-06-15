Posted on by

SONIC Drive-In donates to Highland teacher


Staff Report

SPARTA — To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, SONIC Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including a teacher in Morrow County, who received a combined donation of $1,599.

On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose. The following exceptional teacher received funding: First grade teacher Amy Hoyng at Highland Elementary School for the project “Furniture Help!”

She posted: “Thank you so much for your donation. We have been funded. This is going to have a huge impact on making our classroom feel like home and like a family. My kiddos are so excited to use our new flexible seating! Here’s to having a great year with our school family. With gratitude, Mrs. Hoyng.”

“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “We express our gratitude to these teachers, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With SONIC’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year.”

Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Marengo community in need of support.

