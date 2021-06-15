Ohio holidays could pack more punch with fireworks

COLUMBUS — It may not come in time for the Fourth of July, but Ohioans could add some excitement to certain celebrations if a bill passed Wednesday by the Ohio Senate eventually clears the House and gets signed into law.

Senate Bill 113 would allow people to have consumer-grade fireworks in the state and set them off on certain days and holidays.

Ohioans would be allowed to set off fireworks on New Year’s Day; Chinese New Year; Cinco de Mayo; Memorial Day weekend; Juneteenth; July 3, 4 and 5, along with the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following; Labor Day weekend; Diwali; and New Year’s eve. Local communities, however, can eliminate any of those days or ban the practice entirely.

Renewable energy: A bill approved by the Senate would allow citizens to vote on whether to allow wind or solar projects in their communities and allows county commissioners to adopt a resolution that prohibits the construction of wind and solar projects.

Republicans call Senate Bill 52 an opportunity for local control and a chance for citizens to have a voice in what happens in their backyards.

“This is a fair bill that notifies developers of a potential referendum ahead of time while still ensuring that locals have a say,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, said.

Democrats see it as a move against renewable energy investment.

“[The bill] will hinder Ohio’s ability to capitalize on investment opportunities that involve renewable energy and drive out companies that have made clean energy pledges,” Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, said in a tweet.

Regulation removed: Ohio businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans no will longer need certification from the state and every local government to compete for public contracts if they already have state certification.

“A statewide certification process will save minority, women and veteran business owners time, paperwork and fees,” Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said. “This bill is an example of how we can support small businesses and create opportunities in our state by eliminating unnecessary hurdles.”

Senate Bill 105 heads to the House.