Library launches summer reading programs

MOUNT GILEAD — Each year, the Mount Gilead Public Library launches a summer program series for all ages that promotes the joy and value of reading. This summer, programs for children, teens and adults are planned in conjunction with “Tales and Tails,” the 2021 Collaborative Summer Library Program.

The focus remains on literacy and helping students and learners of all ages.

“We are very much looking forward to having in person programming this summer,” says library director Melissa Kipp. “The staff has created new exciting programs for children, teen and adult summer reading. We can’t wait to see all of our patrons after this very long year.”

Summer reading participants are organized by age bracket: birth to preschoolers, elementary school students; teens and adults. Each reader tracks their hours and the total qualifies them to win prizes within their bracket. Registration is now open.

All children can earn prizes. Readers can come in once they read a certain number of books or minutes to spin the prize wheel. Each child who is present to spin the wheel for themselves will also be entered in to our grand prize drawing for a family four-pack of passes to The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s outdoor adventure The Wilds.

Teen readers will get a scratch-off ticket each time they visit the library and check out a book. (Limit of one scratch-off per person, per day). Scratch-off prizes will be ear buds and gift cards. Non-winning tickets will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize to be drawn on Aug. 2.

Adults will have their own Summer Reading Program starting Monday, June 14 and ending July 31.

Anyone 18 and older is welcome to stop by the library to grab a bingo card. Check out some books, read them, and get a bingo to collect your prize -— a Mount Gilead Public Library mug. One mug per adult but each bingo card you complete and return to the library will be an entry for the grand prize, a basket full of local items.

The grand prize winner will be selected from the bingo card entries returned to the library on or before July 31.