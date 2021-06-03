Summer reading at Selover Library

Selover Public Library in Chesterville is excited to announce their “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program. The program includes a return to in-person programs and fantastic prizes for readers, from babies to adults.

The programs kick off on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. with an outdoor program “Spinning Tales with Harey the Bunny.” Kailey Mahan will spin tales as she spins angora yarn from Harey the Bunny.

Summer Story Time with Miss Brielle will be held in the library barn on June 25, July 9, and July 23 at 10:30. No sign-ups are required, but numbers are limited.

The fun will travel to Highland Community Park in Sparta with “Tails and Tales on the Trail” on July 2 at 10:30. People are invited to bring their pets to show off and to visit with other animals. There will be animal ambassadors and tellers of tales from the community.

The final outdoor program will be “Cowtoonin’ with Jeff Nicholas” on July 16 at 10:30 on the library lawn. Illustrator and art educator Jeff Nicholas will entertain his audience with fun “draw-along” animal characters. All drawing supplies will be provided.

All outdoor programs are weather-dependent, so check Selover Library’s Facebook page for cancellations.

Summer Reading logs for children and adults are available at the library and on the library’s Website. Participants should begin tracking their reading on June 14.

For kids, participants can bring in their reading logs each week for six weeks to receive treats or coupons for treats from area businesses. They also receive a ticket for a weekly raffle for a Tails and Tales Tub that includes toys, books, and a $100 Visa gift card. That means each reader has six chances to win! And if that’s not enough, a grand prize at the end of the program will give one lucky reader a fun day at Polaris, with gift cards to Top Golf, Magic Mountain, and Star Lanes bowling, and restaurant and gas gift cards.

For adults, each week they will receive a raffle ticket for an automobile care bucket with auto cleansers, a carwash gift card, and a gas gift card, plus restaurant and other gift cards. There will be additional runner-up prizes, too.

The library thanks sponsors: Darpro Storage Solutions LLC, Dollar General, Highland Pizza, Howard Hannah/Cheyenne Peck—realtor, Legacy Restaurant and Bar, McDonald’s, Pizza-to-Go, Rolling Dough Pizza, Sparke ‘n Shine Carwash, Suds ‘n Sun Tanning, Taco Bell, and its silent sponsors.

For information, visit the library’s website at seloverlibrary.org.