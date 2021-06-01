MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 24-30

Hit-skip reported

A camper struck a parking sign at the parking lot at the intersection of Main and High streets. Later the vehicle was located and a card was left for the owner to call the police department.

Warning given

A neighbor complaint on North Main Street involved one saying she was threatened by a woman with a stick. A disorderly conduct warning was given.

Arrest made

A domestic dispute on North Walnut Street resulted in a man being arrested on two counts of domestic violence threats.

Domestic violence

A woman said her boyfriend tried to choke her on North Main Street. He was charged with domestic violence.

Assist unit

Officer provided assistance to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

Property damage

A moving truck reportedly struck the overpass at the Morrow County Hospital’s emergency exit.