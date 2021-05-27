Special meeting for land bank

Morrow County Land Bank Special Meeting Notice for

Wednesday June 2 at 1:30 p.m.

WebEx/Commissioners Hearing Room

Special Meeting Agenda:

Review, discuss for possible approval policy revision contract with Richland County Land Bank

Discuss potential Land Bank manager position description or draft management contract

Adjourn

Meeting link:

https://morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=m7d50e38c278fe605b4d4a1acfe728746

Meeting number:

132 250 2143

Password:

fXSQV3MbP28

Join by phone:

415-655-0001

This meeting notice serves as the Special Meeting agenda.