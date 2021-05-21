Highland Middle School gives sportsmanship awards

SPARTA — Highland Middle School eighth grade students Kameron Stover, Kieran Taylor, Logan Bradley, Cooper Young, Sophia Hinkle, Addison Rhea, Maren Ross, Mia Stanco, Bailey Moreland, Kolton Stover, Toby Rogers, Josiah Fatka, Jacob Garber, and Joseph Farrell have been selected to receive sportsmanship and citizenship honors for their conduct as student leaders during the 2020-2021 school year.

Kameron Stover and Taylor received the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s prestigious Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. The award, named for two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, is presented each year to a male student and a female student who have been outstanding in their efforts to promote sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity in the school and community.

Bradley and Young received the National Federation of High School’s National Award of Excellence. The award is presented to students that have exhibited qualities that embody good citizenship, good moral character, good sporting behavior, and are positive role models for others.

Hinkle, Rhea, Ross, Stanco, Moreland, Kolton Stover, Rogers, Fatka, Garber, and Farrell received the HMS Scot Pride award. The award is aligned with the positive behavior expectations at Highland Middle School, and these students demonstrated in all areas behavior that was Honorable, Mindful, and Self-Aware.

The honorees will be presented with their awards at the Highland Middle School talent show on Friday, June 4.

The National Federation of High Schools, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and Highland Middle School strongly support good sportsmanship among the youth and adults in our schools and workplaces.