Cardington council OKs paving bid

CARDINGTON — Village council May 17 approved the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Kokosing Construction Company for the 2021 paving program and authorized the acting village administrator, Walt Pollock, and Fiscal Officer, Deb Fry, to enter into a contract in the amount of $138,837.50, the base bid.

In other business:

• Council accepted Mayor Susie Peyton’s and Chief of Police, James Wallace’s recommendation of executing the Radio Dispatching Agreement with the Morrow County Sheriff for 2022. This resolution is in effect and in force at the earliest time permitted by law.

• Approved authorizing the fiscal officer during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 to appropriate additional funds in the total amount of $100,000 to the Street Fund from the General Fund as included in the permanent budget.

• Checks approved for payment totaled $48,544.45 and included $2,900.65 to Rumpke for sludge removal from the wastewater treatment plant.

• Council agreed to apply for a Delaware-Knox-Marion-Morrow Solid Waste District grant for residential tire collection. This grant will provide residents with a collection container in which tires can be discarded. These containers will accept only passenger and light truck tires and it was noted 300 passenger tires will fit in one 40 yard container.

• Gary Goodman, fire chief, said the department had taken 91 runs thus far this year. He said the papers have been signed for the fireworks display which will take place in June.

• Pollock said Maxwell Park had been mowed with the seeding doing well. He noted that the wastewater plant has an issue with losing filter media and he is looking to get it repaired. He is looking for a trucking firm to haul the sludge from the wastewater treatment plant.

• Peyton said that Groovy Plant Ranch, owned by Jared Hughes, has donated 12 hanging baskets placed in the business section of the village in memory of Cheyenne Marteney, long-time village employee who passed away in 2020.

• Troy Ruehrmund, Friends of Cardington, said they have 150 of the requested 300 walkers for the Memorial Day parade.