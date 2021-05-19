Fulton plans Memorial Day observance

FULTON — Speaker at the Fulton Memorial Day service will be Gregory Mooney.

Mooney earned his bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University in 1974. He also completed the Air Force ROTC program as a Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.

His Air Force career began in January, 1975 at Rickenbacker AFB, Columbus, as a Civil Engineering Officer with the 301st Air Refueling Wing of the Strategic Air Command. He completed his original four years of active duty in January, 1979, later transferring to the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard in Mansfield.

He served as a Civil Engineering Officer there for 18 years with 10 years of it on active duty. Mooney retired from active duty in 1997 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following military retirement he served as a substitute teacher in all four Morrow County school districts for 22 years.

The parade will form at the post office at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the cemetery.

Master of ceremonies for the Fulton program will be Mayor Michele Bronson. Invocation will be given by Tag Loudermilk from the Vineyard Church.

Members of Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion will raise the flag and Terri Hickman will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Cardington-Lincoln High School Band, directed by John Brehm will play the National Anthem.

Luke Goers, Cardington-Lincoln High School senior, will give the Gettysberg Address followed by the 21 gun salute by Post 97 Color Guard. Taps will follow, played by a member of the band. The benediction will be given by Jan Loudermilk.