MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 10-16
HIT-SKIP
A woman reported someone backed in to her vehicle while parked downtown on North Main Street. It is being investigated.
PIPE FOUND
A requested K-9 sniff of a vehicle in Cardington yielded a marijuana pipe.
COMPLAINT
A resident said someone tried to kick in her door on South Delaware Street. Extra patrols were requested.
VANDALISM
A resident of East Cedar Street reported that someone cut the sides of her pool. Extra patrols are being done for the suspect, who was described as 5-foot-7, with a red scruffy beard and wearing a flat bill cap.
DRIVER CITED
A man was cited for running a red light and driving under suspension.
MEDICAL ASSIST
Officer assisted Medic 1 on Park Avenue regarding a possible heart attack.
THEFT
A man reported someone had stolen the hitch that was on his truck and another in the bed of it while parked on West Marion Road.
FIRES STARTED
A resident of South Rich Street reported someone starting fires on the side of her garage and leaving trash on the property.