MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

May 10-16

HIT-SKIP

A woman reported someone backed in to her vehicle while parked downtown on North Main Street. It is being investigated.

PIPE FOUND

A requested K-9 sniff of a vehicle in Cardington yielded a marijuana pipe.

COMPLAINT

A resident said someone tried to kick in her door on South Delaware Street. Extra patrols were requested.

VANDALISM

A resident of East Cedar Street reported that someone cut the sides of her pool. Extra patrols are being done for the suspect, who was described as 5-foot-7, with a red scruffy beard and wearing a flat bill cap.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for running a red light and driving under suspension.

MEDICAL ASSIST

Officer assisted Medic 1 on Park Avenue regarding a possible heart attack.

THEFT

A man reported someone had stolen the hitch that was on his truck and another in the bed of it while parked on West Marion Road.

FIRES STARTED

A resident of South Rich Street reported someone starting fires on the side of her garage and leaving trash on the property.