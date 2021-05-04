Chamber featured member: Alum Creek Heating & Cooling

Charlene and Darin Beam began their business out of their home 19 years ago. Today the couple has 30 employees — including Darin and Charlene — and services thousands of customers from its 1374 State Route 61 location.

Alum Creek Heating & Cooling Inc. was born Jan. 1, 2002, in their home. In March 2013 they moved into the present facility and offer a full line of heating & air conditioning installation and service.

“My husband worked for a company in Delaware and one day he came home and said he had decided he wanted to start his own and company — and I was going to run the office,” recalled Charlene, who was doing at-home child care.

“We started with $100. I went to US Bank in Marengo with a hundred dollar bill that my mother-in-law gave me for Christmas and started our business checking account. Pizza To Go in Marengo was our first customer.”

The company does service, repair, installation, retrofit; also humidifiers, air purifiers, furnaces, air conditioners, filters. They also offer plumbing service.

“We are probably 65 percent new house construction, working with about 11 different new custom home and condo builders. We put in furnaces, air conditioning, the duct work, registers, everything from top to bottom. Our guys do a great job,” she said.

Gary Hampton, production manager, has been a vital part of building the business. He was the Beams’ first employee and is still there today.

There are 16 employees who work on the new house installation side, 4 service techs, 3 retro fit installers and 1 plumber, along with 3 office gals — Dawn, Aleeah and Natalie. Their son Colten is the service manager and son Chase works in installation.

“It’s very family-oriented. Gary’s two sons also work here.”

The company features Trane, Tempstar and Carrier products.

“We have loyal customers and we love that. We service all the surrounding counties and we go all the way up to the lake for new construction.”

Contact: Go to www.alumcreekheating.com or call 419-253-9445 or 866-282-3769.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_Alum-Creek-HC.jpg