MG School Board hears plans for spring, summer learning

The Mount Gilead School Board approved plans for the Mount Gilead High School Summer Credit Recovery program as well as plans for summer programs for Middle School and Park Avenue elementary students at the April 20 meeting.

The Summer Credit Recovery program will run June 2-15 (10 days) in two daily sessions from 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m. There are 25 seats available for online learning.

Student services/special education director Molly Clapper reported that the Galion YMCA will manage a summer program for Park Avenue elementary students. The program will run for eight weeks from June 6-July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be openings for 180-200 elementary children.

Curriculum Coordinator Emily Ross said they are working out final details for middle and high school summer programs for students. Information will be available for parents and students in the next couple of weeks.

The board approved the list of 88 seniors for graduation for the 2020-2021 school year pending completion of requirements for graduation. They also approved a resolution for the class of 2021 graduation requirements with some alterations in requirements due to the pandemic.

The board approved a resolution for third grade testing allowing third graders to use pencil and paper for the test, rather than taking it online.

In other business:

• The board approved the following for the 2020-2021 school year: Becky Bartlett, PBIS member; Santana Koebele as School Psychologist; Abbigail Rausch, Occupational Therapist; Robin Turner, Physical Therapist, Erin Whipple Substitute Teacher and Brittany Yancey as Occupational Therapist Assistant.

• Resignations approved included: Abigail Ackerman, Intervention Specialist effective at the close of the 2020-2021 school year; Noah Arrington, Varsity Assistant Baseball Coach; Nancy Goossens, Assistant Treasurer effective January 1, 2022 due to retirement; Ross McCoy Volunteer Assistant JV Baseball Coach; Michaela Snavely, Third Grade Teacher at Park Ave.; Jennifer Williams, Kindergarten Teacher at Park Avenue.

• The board approved to rescind the contract for the school psychologist Kris Mason that was approved at the Feb. 16 board meeting.

• Supplemental contracts were awarded to John Buechele, volunteer assistant Middle School Track Coach and Ben Hayes, Varsity assistant baseball coach the second half of the season.

•Approved to move to a fully insured health insurance plan with Medical Mutual of Ohio starting July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

• Approved the purchase of a Ford F-350 XL, SRW gas 4×4 truck from Graham Ford for $32,122.

• The board approved the termination of the contract with North Central Educational Service Center and approved a new agreement with Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center effective June 30, 2021.

• Approved the contract between Comp Management/Sedgwick and Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools for workers compensation and unemployed claims effective Jan. 1, 2022 through December 2022.