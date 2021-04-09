Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association will host its Annual Spring Plow Day on April 17 at 9 a.m. Rain date will be April 24. State Route 314 South of Chesterville, to right on County Road 25, to left on Township Road 188 to the end. Come see a 100-year-old tractor plow and bring your tractor and plow.

• The Morrow County History Center is now open regular hours. Starting April 11, Sunday afternoons, from 2-4 p.m. It is located at 17 West High Street, Mount Gilead. Currently, the special exhibit features memories of the 1960s. Not just the music, the fads and fashions and children’s toys, but photos and artifacts from Morrow County’s “Oil Boom.” A must-see is a tribute to those who fought for our country in the Vietnam War. Admission is free; face masks are required. With six rooms of displays, there is plenty of area to space apart.

• Trinity United Methodist Church spring rummage sale, May 6, 7, 8. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. You may bring clothes baskets as totes. Health Department guidelines will be followed. 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

• Red cross blood donation, April 29, 2 to 7 p.m., Vineyard Church of Morrow County, 104 W. Main St., Fulton.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

