Health Advisory Board meeting Monday

MC-HIC Advisory Board

Monday, April 12, 2021

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Community Services Building, 619 W. Marion Road (Mt. Gilead)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98796824375?pwd=V0RFWS9XemJFMmxxNnc4UiszelBzdz09

Meeting ID: 987 9682 4375

Passcode: healthcare

One tap mobile +13126266799, 98796824375#, *5741398174# US (Chicago)

+16465588656, 98796824375#, *5741398174# US (New York)

Agenda

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of March 29 Meeting Minutes

3. Link to all committee documents for members and the public:

https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Public/Data%20Information

4. SWOT Analysis

5. Committee Updates & Discussion

a. Discussion/Confirmation of Speakers & Meeting Topics

i. April 20 (Community Services Building)

ii. April 26 (Ag Credit)

iii. May dates

b. Health Assessment responses (Gompf)

c. Timelines (Stauffer)

6. Adjourn